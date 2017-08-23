Vila Vins in Ibiza promotes 8 DWWA 2017 winners in November

Vila Vins, Ibiza based wine store, will be offering DWWA 2017 winning wines at a discount in November
Located in Ibiza’s city centre and stocking over 3000 different wine, cava and Champagne labels, Vila Vins is one of the island’s leading retail outlets and distributors of wine.
Froms 1st until the 31st of November Vila Vins will be offering customers a 15% discount off in DWWA 2017 winners, every Friday and Saturday from 17.00 – 21.00pm.
The DWWA 2017 winning wines on offer are:
- Torres, Perpetual, Priorat, Mainland Spain, Spain 2014
- Marqués de Riscal, Baron de Chirel, Rioja Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2012
- Chateau d’Esclans, Rock Angel, Côtes de Provence, Provence, France 2016
- Gonzalez Byass, Apóstoles V.O.R.S, Palo Cortado, Sherry, Spain NV
- Quinta do Pessegueiro, Douro, Portugal 2014
- Ramón Bilbao, Verdejo, Rueda, Mainland Spain, Spain 2016
- Domaine Christian Moreau, Les Clos, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2015
- Planeta, Chardonnay, Menfi, Sicily, Italy 2015
Promotion period: 1–31 November 2017, Fridays and Saturdays
Address: Diputat Josep Ribas 5, 07800 Ibiza
Website: www.vilavins.com