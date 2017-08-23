Vila Vins in Ibiza promotes 8 DWWA 2017 winners in November

Vila Vins, Ibiza based wine store, will be offering DWWA 2017 winning wines at a discount in November

Located in Ibiza’s city centre and stocking over 3000 different wine, cava and Champagne labels, Vila Vins is one of the island’s leading retail outlets and distributors of wine.

Froms 1st until the 31st of November Vila Vins will be offering customers a 15% discount off in DWWA 2017 winners, every Friday and Saturday from 17.00 – 21.00pm.

The DWWA 2017 winning wines on offer are:

Promotion period: 1–31 November 2017, Fridays and Saturdays

Address: Diputat Josep Ribas 5, 07800 Ibiza

Website: www.vilavins.com