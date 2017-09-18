Vin Room Canada promotes DWWA 2017 winners this November

Vin Room wine bar and restaurant in Alberta, Canada, will be promoting three Decanter World Wine Award (DWWA) 2017 winning wines at all three of its venues from 13 to 27 November 2017.

Vin Room is one of Canada’s largest wine bars offering customers a selection of 100 wines to try by the glass.

The Canadian wine bar pride themselves on a passion for guiding wine enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs towards the perfect dining experience. They offer customers the freedom of to explore multiple wines before committing to a bottle or glass purchase. Customers can also enjoy their globally inspired tapas made with local and regional ingredients complemented by their extensive wine list.

This November, Vin Room will be featuring three winning wines from this year’s DWWA.

The following wines will be available by the glass:

Promotion period: 13 November – 27 November 2017

Store locations:

– Mission, 2310 – 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2S 1X2

– West, 8561 – 8A Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T3H 0V5

– YYC Airport, Calgary International Airport, 2016D Airport Road NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T3H 0V5

Website: www.vinroom.com