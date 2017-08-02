Vīna Studija exhibits 32 award-winning wines this August

Find out why you should visit Vīna Studija in Riga, Latvia this August...

Vīna Studija in Riga, Latvia, offers an excellent wine selection from around the world, exquisite cuisine and regular art exhibitions showcasing masterpieces of well-known Latvian artists.

Their stores, restaurants and bars stock over 1000 wines that you can buy to take away or enjoy in their restaurant. Vīna Studija’s knowledgeable staff will be happy to help you in selecting a wine to suit your taste and budget.

This August and September, all five of their stores will be selling a selection of 32 specially selected DWWA 2017 wines at a 20% discount when purchased in-store.

There will also be the opportunity to taste the wines with a 35% discount on their Customer Day at the end of August – more details can be found on their website: www.vinastudija.lv

Featured wines include:

Don’t miss out, offer ends

Promotion period: 31 August – 30 September 2017

Store locations:

– 30 Stabu Street, Riga, Latvija

– 10 Elizabetes Street, Riga, Latvija

– Galerija Centrs Shopping Centre, 16 Audēju Street, Riga, Latvija

– Olimpia Shopping Centre, 5 Āzenes Street, Riga, Latvija

– Baata Shopping Centre, 104c Klaipēdas Street, Liepāja, Latvija

Website: www.vinastudija.lv