PM & Vänner promotes DWWA 2017 winners in November and December

PM & Vänner is located in a privileged location between Copenhagen and Stockholm, holding one of the largest wine cellars of Scandinavia with a stock of 15,000 bottles on a unique archive. Inspired by the nature of their forest, lakes and meadows, PM & Vänner is a world class destination for any wine lover.

From November 2017, the Scandinavian specialist will be offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a special selection of award-winning wines from this year’s DWWA. Customers will be able to enjoy a special price when selecting a wine from their DWWA wine list.

The DWWA 2017 winning wines on offer are:

Promotion period: November – December 2017

Address: Västergatan 10, 352 31 Växjö, Sweden

Website: http://www.pmrestauranger.se