PM & Vänner promotes DWWA 2017 winners in November and December

PM & Vänner is located in a privileged location between Copenhagen and Stockholm, holding one of the largest wine cellars of Scandinavia with a stock of 15,000 bottles on a unique archive. Inspired by the nature of their forest, lakes and meadows, PM & Vänner is a world class destination for any wine lover.
From November 2017, the Scandinavian specialist will be offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a special selection of award-winning wines from this year’s DWWA. Customers will be able to enjoy a special price when selecting a wine from their DWWA wine list.
The DWWA 2017 winning wines on offer are:
- Torres, Mas la Plana, Penedès, Mainland Spain, Spain 2012
- Kir Yianni, Ramnista Xinomavro, Naoussa, Macedonia, Greece 2013
- Fonseca, 20 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV
- Château Tour Seran, Cru Bourgeois, Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2011
- Château Rollan de By, Cru Bourgeois, Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2012
- Emilio Lustau, Pata de Gallina Almacenista Juan Garcia Jarana, Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV
- Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France 1995
- Henriot, Rosé Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV
- Belisario, Cambrugiano, Verdicchio di Matelica Riserva, Le Marche, Italy 2014
- Weingut Kracher, Nummer 4 Welschriesling Trockenbeerenauslese, Not applicable, Burgenland, Austria 2013
Promotion period: November – December 2017
Address: Västergatan 10, 352 31 Växjö, Sweden
Website: http://www.pmrestauranger.se