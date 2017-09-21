Showcase of South African winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Decanter presented a selection of South African wines that have won an award in this year's Decanter World Wine Awards.
At Wines of South Africa’s annual tasting in London, Intrepid, Decanter presented silver, gold, and platinum winners from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards. The tasting took place on 13 September at Olympia, London.
The wines include:
- Flagstone, Treaty Tree Reserve Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon, Elim, Cape Agulhas 2016
- Cape Point Vineyards, Isliedh, Cape Peninsula 2016
- Paul Cluver, Seven Flags Chardonnay, Elgin 2016
- Ken Forrester, The FMC, Stellenbosch 2015
- Flagstone, Music Room Cabernet Sauvignon, Western Cape 2014
- Babylonstoren, Nebukadnesar, Simonsberg-Paarl, Paarl 2014
- Tokara, Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2013
- Lidl, Cimarosa Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon, Western Cape 2015
- Boekenhoutskloof, Porcupine Ridge Shiraz, Swartland 2016
- Rustenberg, Shiraz, Simonsberg-Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch 2015
- Rustenberg, Red Muscadel, Western Cape 2015