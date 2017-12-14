In association with Cava DO.

In association with Cava DO.

Premium Cava: Over £25

‘The real excitement in Cava starts at around £25,’ said Rebecca Gibb MW, who has picked these Cavas at a higher price point, at a tasting organised with Cava DO.

‘Within the gran reserva category there were some clear stand-outs, showing that the varieties that make up most Cava blends – Macabeo, Parellada and Xarel.lo– can produce wines with finesse and ageing potential.’

‘On release, they are ready to drink and there’s little to gain from further cellaring.’

Choose one of these wines for your next special occasion…