Clos Ste-Magdeleine, Cassis

Clos Ste-Magdeleine covers 20 hectares on the southwest coast of Provence in Cassis, one of France’s oldest appellations. The estate has belonged to the Zafiropulo family since 1920, and its Art Deco villa can be seen to the right of the vineyard, alongside vast cellars dating to 1850.

Pictured are vines of Marsanne, Ugni Blanc, Clairette and Bourboulenc vines, aged between 15 and 40 years old. These are blended to create the estate’s dry white, which expresses the strong minerality of the limestone soils and a fresh salinity from the Mediterranean breezes. Clos Ste-Magdeleine’s beauty was recognised by director Jacques Deray, who chose it as the setting for part of his 1970 gangster film Borsalino, starring Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo.