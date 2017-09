With Decanter's sixth Asia Wine Awards taking place in September, find out more about judge Ian Dai, wine buyer at Amazon China

Ian Dai

Ian Dai is Wine buyer at Amazon China, has his WSET Diploma and is a stage 2 MW student. He is a wine judge, writer, journalist and translator. He is a wine focused even organiser, having worked with a PR agency, as a sommelier in a luxury hotel and also as a wine retailer.