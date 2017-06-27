Plan a wine and walking holiday...
Alsace wine route – ask Decanter
John Freeman, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, asks: Later this year, my wife and I are looking to do a walking holiday in Alsace which would also take us through the vineyards.
Can you recommend some tour operators who are reputable and have a good track record? And ideally, when is the best time to go?
Sue Style replies: Alsace is a great choice for a vineyard walking holiday. There’s a large network of well-signposted walking trails that criss-cross the vineyards, more wineries than you can shake a walking stick at and delicious food to greet you at the end of the day.
Top 10 Alsace restaurants
There are plenty of vineyard tours, many of them self-guided itineraries with maps and instructions.
Your luggage will be transported from place to place, so you can visit wineries and taste wines without having to worry about taking the wheel afterwards.
My favourite months are September and October – temperatures are often deliciously warm and the vineyards ablaze with reddish-golden colours.
Tour operators offering Alsace vineyard walks include: ATG Oxford, Inntravel and Arblaster & Clarke.
Sue Style is a wine and food writer based in Alsace. Editing for Decanter.com by Eleanor Douglas.
