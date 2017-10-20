Why they may not be true after all....

Debunking wine myths

Myth: Wine legs mean a better wine

The reality is that ‘legs tell you relatively little about the wine’, says Matt Walls.

Myth: Putting a spoon in Champagne keeps it fizzy

Really, there’s no evidence that proves this. You’re better off using a Champagne stopper.

Although a few people are allergic to sulphites, in most cases, hangovers are caused by dehydration from alcohol, not the sulphites in the wine.

Myth: A wine punt means a better quality wine

This is not a universal rule, and some styles – like Riesling, for example – never have a punt.

Take other factors in to consideration – like acidity, age, oak – rather than just the colour of the wine.

Again, there are other factors to consider. The main rule is don’t go for anything too tannic with fish.

Pale, delicate coloured roses from Provence have grown in popularity, and it’s become a trend for winemakers to try and keep the colour very pale. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that deeper coloured roses are worse quality wines.

There are plenty of lighter style red wines that benefit from being lightly chilled – especially in the summer months.

Non-Vintage Champagne is generally made to be ready-to drink. Our experts say you can keep it a couple of years but not much longer. Vintage Champagnes are the ones that benefit from some cellaring.