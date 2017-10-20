Why they may not be true after all....
Debunking wine myths
Myth: Wine legs mean a better wine
The reality is that ‘legs tell you relatively little about the wine’, says Matt Walls.
Myth: Putting a spoon in Champagne keeps it fizzy
Really, there’s no evidence that proves this. You’re better off using a Champagne stopper.
Myth: Sulphites cause hangovers
Although a few people are allergic to sulphites, in most cases, hangovers are caused by dehydration from alcohol, not the sulphites in the wine.
Myth: A wine punt means a better quality wine
This is not a universal rule, and some styles – like Riesling, for example – never have a punt.
Myth: White wine doesn’t go with red meat
Take other factors in to consideration – like acidity, age, oak – rather than just the colour of the wine.
Myth: Only white wine pairs with fish
Again, there are other factors to consider. The main rule is don’t go for anything too tannic with fish.
Myth: Pale rosé wine is better
Pale, delicate coloured roses from Provence have grown in popularity, and it’s become a trend for winemakers to try and keep the colour very pale. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that deeper coloured roses are worse quality wines.
Myth: Red wine should only be served room temperature
There are plenty of lighter style red wines that benefit from being lightly chilled – especially in the summer months.
Myths: All Champagne should be kept to age
Non-Vintage Champagne is generally made to be ready-to drink. Our experts say you can keep it a couple of years but not much longer. Vintage Champagnes are the ones that benefit from some cellaring.
