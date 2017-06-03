Why people use glass closures for wine – ask Decanter

How does it differ compared to cork, and what is the point...?

David Booth, via email, asks: I ordered a Pinot Noir from Alto Adige in a restaurant recently and the closure was a glass stopper.

I’d never seen one before and can’t remember any mention of one in Decanter.

With the lively debate about cork vs Stelvin, what’s your view on this interesting closure? (The wine was lovely by the way!)

Anne Krebiehl MW replies: These quality stoppers, known as Vino-Lok, eliminate cork taint but look classier than a screwcap.

Alcoa, a German company, came up with the idea in the early 2000s.

Vino-Lok is known as a glass-on-glass closure but in fact the seal is formed by a circular polymer disk that’s taste-neutral, alcohol- and acid-resistant and even mimics the oxygen transmission of natural cork.

Mature wines I’ve had under Vino-Lok are pristine.

I’m always happy to see a Vino-Lok and appreciate that you don’t need to use a corkscrew and can easily reseal the bottle.

