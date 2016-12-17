Ever worry you're being taken for a ride when it comes to buying Bordeaux or Burgundy in the restaurant? Try looking for the lesser-known appellations in these regions, says Decanter's chief restaurant reviewer, Fiona Beckett.
Avoiding over-priced Bordeaux and Burgundy on wine lists
Kevin Lee, London, asks: Are Burgundy and Bordeaux on restaurant wine lists always over-priced?
Fiona Beckett, Decanter’s chief restaurant reviewer, replies:
Not always, fortunately! It depends on which appellation of wine you’re talking about – and which restaurant. There’s always a temptation for restaurants, particularly fine dining establishments in big cities like London and New York, to bump up the price of better-known appellations that diners will recognise, such as Chassagne-Montrachet, Chablis, St-Emilion and Margaux.
More modest restaurants and wine bars that pride themselves on their wine lists will often sell less well-known appellations such as Fixin, Rully, Côtes du Bourg or Moulis at a more reasonable price, especially if they offer wines by the glass.
Old-fashioned country pubs and restaurants often have some real gems.
Related content:
-
Restaurant Wine List Quiz – test your knowledge
-
How to find good value Burgundy
-
Are restaurant wine mark-ups too steep? And how to improve your chances of a good deal…
-
Read more notes and queries every month in Decanter magazine. Subscribe to the latest issue here
-
Got a question for Decanter’s experts? Email us: editor@decanter.com or using #askDecanter
More questions answered:
Does putting a spoon in Champagne work? – ask Decanter
Does it keep Champagne sparkling...?
How to aerate young wines – ask Decanter
Sometimes the simplest methods are the best...
Drinking and Serving Tawny Port – ask Decanter
Tawny port — to decant or not? And when is it best enjoyed?
Why are there crystals in my wine? – ask Decanter
Don't panic, Gerard Basset OBE MW MS can explain...
Champagne bubble size: Does it matter? – ask Decanter
Do smaller bubbles mean better Champagne...?
Best glass for Riesling – ask Decanter
What is the best shaped glass to use for Riesling...?
Are wines sweeter when they are younger? – ask Decanter
Why do wines seem sweeter when younger...?