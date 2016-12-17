Avoiding over-priced Bordeaux and Burgundy on wine lists

Ever worry you're being taken for a ride when it comes to buying Bordeaux or Burgundy in the restaurant? Try looking for the lesser-known appellations in these regions, says Decanter's chief restaurant reviewer, Fiona Beckett.

Kevin Lee, London, asks: Are Burgundy and Bordeaux on restaurant wine lists always over-priced?

Fiona Beckett, Decanter’s chief restaurant reviewer, replies:

Not always, fortunately! It depends on which appellation of wine you’re talking about – and which restaurant. There’s always a temptation for restaurants, particularly fine dining establishments in big cities like London and New York, to bump up the price of better-known appellations that diners will recognise, such as Chassagne-Montrachet, Chablis, St-Emilion and Margaux.

More modest restaurants and wine bars that pride themselves on their wine lists will often sell less well-known appellations such as Fixin, Rully, Côtes du Bourg or Moulis at a more reasonable price, especially if they offer wines by the glass.

Old-fashioned country pubs and restaurants often have some real gems.

