Find out about this sparkling wine from the Franciacorta region, and see three to try from our tasters...

What is Satèn wine? – ask Decanter

Satèn, meaning ‘silk’ in Italian, is unique to the Franciacorta region, and its come-hither style gives it the opportunity to stand out in a crowded wine market.

Always produced from Chardonnay, Satèn is unlike other sparkling wines made in Franciacorta – or Champagne for that matter – as it has less pressure in the bottle: five bars compared with six.

In order to achieve this, producers add less sugar in the liqueur de tirage: 18-20grams/litre as opposed to 24g/l for fully sparkling wines.

SEE ALSO

The lower level of sugar produces less alcohol and less carbon dioxide during the second fermentation, hence the lower level of pressure.

The style is always brut (maximum of 15g/l).

The resulting wine is gentle, creamy and – whether or not it is the power of suggestion – silky.

Rebecca Gibb MW is an award-winning wine writer. Originally published as part of a feature in the Decanter Italy supplement 2018. Subscribe to Decanter magazine here.

Three Franciacorta Satèn wines to try: