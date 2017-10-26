Quick to prepare scallop sashimi with tarragon, baby leeks and chicken reduction — paired with dry and aromatic Vouvray wines at an event organised by Great British Chefs.

Great British Chefs seafood specialist Tom Brown shares his recipe in 10 easy steps:

Scallops sashimi with tarragon, baby leeks and chicken reduction

Prep time 30 mins

Cooking time 60 mins

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

8 hand-dived scallops

3 baby leeks

1.5 litres chicken stock

1kg chicken wings

150ml cold pressed rapeseed oil

100ml verjus

1 small bunch of tarragon

1 pinch of sea salt

Method

1) Pre-heat the oven to 180˚C / gas mark 4.

2) Spread the chicken wings evenly in one layer on a roasting tray and roast in the oven until dark golden, sticky and caramelised.

3) Use 250ml of chicken stock to deglaze the roasting tray, ensuring to thoroughly scrape all the flavourful bits of chicken that have stuck to the tray.

4) Add all the chicken contents, along with the remaining stock, to a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.

5) Heat until the stock has reduced by about two thirds, then pass through a fine sieve and leave to cool.

6) Trim the baby leeks and blanch them in heavily salted boiling water for 2 minutes. Refresh them in ice water, then place on a cloth to dry.

Tom’s tips on shucking scallops:

‘Hold the scallop vertically with hinges of the shell facing upwards. Work a sharp knife carefully into the hinge, before twisting your hand towards as if you were slowly revving a motorbike. Once it pops open, slide the knife down the inside of the shell. Open it up and use your hand to separate the creamy white scallop meat from the rest of the innards.’

7) Dip the scallops in cold water and place briefly on a cloth. Then slice them in half to give two round slices. Arrange four slices per plate and generously season with sea salt.

8) Hold a sharp knife at an angle and cut thin, eye-shaped slices of the baby leeks. Put about 3 slices of leek on each piece of scallop, before adding 2 tablespoons of the chicken reduction.

9) Add another layer of flavour by drizzling 1 tablespoon of verjus and 1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil.

10) Finish by selecting the smallest blades of tarragon and arrange neatly on top to finish. Serve and enjoy!

Why Vouvray wines were chosen to match this recipe

White Vouvray wines are made from the Chenin Blanc grape, and come from Vouvray AOC in France’s Loire Valley. Typical dry, or sec, Vouvray wines display apple or pear flavours with a zesty acidity.

‘Vouvray has high acidity, which is countered by small amounts of residual sugar,’ said winemaker Tania Carême of Domaine Vincent Carême.

‘This creates a wine that tastes dry and balanced, to match with the different sweet and sharp elements of the dish.’

‘These wines stand out for working well with sushi,’ said chef Tom Brown.

‘So I thought I’d create my own twist with raw scallops and added an umami element from the chicken flavours mixed with the acidity of the verjus and rich rapeseed oil.’

Recipe by Great British Chefs, which organised this event, and write-up on Vouvray wines by Laura Seal.

Coming soon: Decanter guide to pairing wine with sushi.

Vouvray wines reviewed by Decanter:

Tom Brown was head chef at Michelin-starred Outlaw’s at the Capital and recently reached the finals of Great British Menu. He will be opening his new restaurant Cornerstone in east London, due to launch February 2018. Click here to find out more