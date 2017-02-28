Pancakes with rhubarb, apple, almonds and clotted cream – gallery

The Decanter team joined Great British Chefs and up-and-coming Chef Tom Brown - head chef at Nathan Outlaw’s at The Capital - in a masterclass on the quest to create a perfect pancake. Drinks matching was provided by Decanter.com contributor Matthieu Longuère, Master Sommelier and tutor at Le Cordon Bleu London.

1 /14 Chef Tom Brown Sieving Pancake Ingredients Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

2 /14 Sieving Pancake Ingredients Sieving Pancake Ingredients Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

3 /14 Chef Tom Brown cutting forced Rhubarb Chef Tom Brown cutting forced Rhubarb Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

4 /14 Chef Tom Brown cutting forced Rhubarb Chef Tom Brown cutting forced Rhubarb Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

5 /14 Decanter’s Annabelle Sing and Jessica Charlton practice the Rhubarb compote Decanter’s Annabelle Sing and Jessica Charlton practice the Rhubarb compote Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

6 /14 Rhubarb and apple compote before being reduced for 5-7 minutes Rhubarb and apple compote before being reduced for 5-7 minutes Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

7 /14 Decanter’s Jessica Charlton double checking the recipe from Great British Chefs Decanter’s Jessica Charlton double checking the recipe from Great British Chefs Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

8 /14 Chef Tom Brown explaining how to make the perfect pancake Chef Tom Brown explaining how to make the perfect pancake Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

9 /14 In the small frying pan, the pancake begins to take shape In the small frying pan, the pancake begins to take shape Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

10 /14 Rhubarb and apple compote and pancakes nearly ready Rhubarb and apple compote and pancakes nearly ready Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

11 /14 Decanter’s Annabelle Sing at the Cordon Bleu Cookery School putting the finishing touches to the Rhubarb and apple compot and pancakes Decanter’s Annabelle Sing at the Cordon Bleu Cookery School putting the finishing touches to the Rhubarb and apple compot and pancakes Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

12 /14 Chef Tom Brown plates up the pancakes Chef Tom Brown plates up the pancakes Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter

13 /14 And they are ready to try And they are ready to try Credit: Annabelle Sing / Decanter