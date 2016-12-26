Wines to drink with turkey curry – Christmas leftovers

Fiona Beckett talks through wines to drink with your turkey leftovers after the big day, including how to go about pairing wine with turkey curry.
In Brief
-
Aromatic white wines with turkey curry: Think Viognier or Clare Valley Riesling
-
Chardonnay or South African Chenin Blanc with creamy dishes
-
Cold turkey with pickles and chutney deserves ripe, New World Pinot Noir or Spanish Bierzo
-
More food and wine pairing guides on Decanter.com
Full guide
As anyone who has ordered an outsize turkey will know, leftover turkey can go on for days but what wine should you pair with its different incarnations?
Wines with turkey curry
Curry it and you’re in a different register wine-wise. If you crave the zesty flavours of citrus and spice after days of rich eating you’ll also no doubt fancy a brighter zestier wine.
For me that means an aromatic white – something like a Viognier if you’ve given the turkey the korma treatment, a Clare Valley Riesling or Marlborough Pinot Gris if you’ve taken it more in a south-east Asian direction with a Thai green curry. Strong fruity rosés can handle a fair bit of spice too.
Going cold turkey with wine
Cold Boxing Day turkey is undoubtedly the simplest and the least demanding way you’ll serve it unless you go into overdrive with the pickles and chutneys. Without them you should enjoy a youthful red Burgundy or cru Beaujolais.
With them that had better be a riper, more robustly fruity Pinot Noir from, say, California, Oregon or New Zealand. Or, if you want to break out of the classic mould something else exuberantly juicy like a Mencia from Bierzo or an Austrian Blaufrankisch.
Turkey in a creamy sauce
Smother it in a creamy sauce as in a turkey pot pie or that rich retro favourite turkey divan and I’d go for a subtly oaked chardonnay or rich old vine Chenin Blanc from South Africa. Chardonnay, as I’m sure you all know, loves cream.
Hashing it together…
And with a turkey hash? Well if you’ve jambalayed it up with a bit of spice and sausage back to the reds I reckon. A simple Syrah or a young Rioja should do nicely.
The golden rule
As with so many other dishes it’s the flavours you put with turkey, a relatively characterless meat on its own that dictate the match.
For more of Fiona’a recommendations visit her website matchingfoodandwine.com
Editing by Chris Mercer
Wine ideas for turkey leftovers
Yalumba, Viognier 2014
Boasting the oldest Viognier plantings, dating to the 1980s, Yalumba has been championing this variety for decades.
Yalumba, The Virgilius Viognier, Eden Valley, South Australia 2012
See Decanter's expert rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Yalumba, The Virgilius Viognier, Eden Valley, South Australia 2012.
Delicious Dry Chenin Blanc wines to try
One of the overlooked wonders of white wine...
The best Chardonnay wines in the world outside Burgundy
Beyond Chablis, Meursault or Montrachet, which regions would you turn to? In this landmark tasting, our panel picks the best…
Serious Chardonnay at reasonable prices
Quality wines that won't give you a financial headache...
Best New Zealand Pinot Noir under £20
These New Zealand Pinot Noir wines all achieved an average score of 90 points or more from Decanter’s expert panel tasters: Melanie Brown, Christine…
More than Nouveau : Cru Beaujolais to try
Beaujolais lies within the orbit of Burgundy, the Cote d'Or and Mâconnais being not far to the north. Yet stylistically…