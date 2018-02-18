Peking duck and wine pairing – ask Decanter

Why you shouldn't go for Pinot Noir, according to Jennifer Docherty MW.
This article first appeared on our sister site DecanterChina.com
The Pinot Noir myth
Despite its popularity, I don’t believe in pairing Pinot Noir with Peking duck. Pinot Noir is quite linear, while the duck is very greasy and rich.
I would recommend a Spätlese Riesling instead—nice acidity with more residual sugar, which should go perfectly with the duck and the sauce.
Red wines
Alternatively, a riper Syrah/Shiraz with fine tannins and low acidity should also be nice. Try an Australian Shiraz from Clare Valley.
If you’d like to be more adventurous, try a nicely balanced Crozes-Hermitage Syrah from the Northern Rhône, for a nice balance.
Jennifer Docherty MW is the first ethnically Chinese and Mandarin speaking Master of Wine. She is currently buyer at Liberty Wines, and a contributor to DecanterChina.com.
