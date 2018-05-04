Bordeaux en primeur 2017 prices so far

It's been a relatively sedate beginning to the Bordeaux 2017 en primeur campaign, but more estates have shown their hand in the past week and there is a general trend towards price cuts versus a widely praised 2016 crop. Below, we've compiled prices so far, on an ex-Bordeaux basis.

Introduction by Chris Mercer

As discussed in the article linked above, we’ve seen a significant number of estates pricing 2017 wines somewhere between 2014 and 2015 vintage levels; in recognition, perhaps, that 2017 has admirable qualities but is considerably more uneven than 2016 and will need to be more competitive on price in order to sell.

Overall, it is the smallest Bordeaux vintage for decades, due largely to devastating frosts that struck with particular ferocity on the Right Bank and also south of the city in Graves and Sauternes.

But, that is far from the whole story, as Jane Anson reports in her overview of the vintage here.

As far as the campaign goes, merchants had hoped for price cuts to invigorate demand following relatively successful primeur sales for the 2015 and 2016 vintages. Palmer set the tone early with a 20% drop versus 2016 ex-Bordeaux.

However, primeur has in recent years turned into more of a waiting game for many estates.

Releases have been delayed, amid speculation that a number of properties appear keen to wait to see what strategy neighbours will pursue. So far, 2017 is playing out in a similar fashion.

See prices below for some of the major releases so far.

Bordeaux En Primeur 2017 Release Prices

Source: Liv-Ex