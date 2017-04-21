Bordeaux en primeur: Haut-Médoc 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's tasting notes for the top Haut-Médoc 2016 wines, tasted en primeur...
All Haut-Médoc 2016 wines
Some extremely successful wines in this category.
The 1855 classified wines and top crus bourgeois have produced some of their best-ever bottles.
But there are successes across the board as the dry, late-harvest summer meant long, slow ripening for the Cabernet Sauvignon.
The wines have fruit and power combined with high levels of silky tannins.
The below wines are some of the top scoring Haut-Médoc 2016 – find all of the Haut-Médoc 2016 wines here.
Château Cantemerle, Haut-Médoc, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
For me this is easily one of their best ever wines, totally living up to its fifth growth billing. Lovely and juicy with excellent tension...
Château La Lagune, Haut-Médoc, 3ème Cru Classé, 2016
Now certified organic, and converting to biodynamics from this year. It displays a confident weight to the damson fruits that are hugely elegant and...
Château La Tour Carnet, Haut-Médoc, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016
Straight from the first nose we feel the extraction, the drama, the confidence. This is clean and crisp through the mid-palate...
Château Sociando-Mallet, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois
Inky black in colour, with a beautiful graphite and black fruit nose. This is undoubtedly a great Sociando this year...
Château Belgrave, Haut-Médoc, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
Investments at this property have increasingly paid off over recent vintages. This is brooding and a little subdued at the moment, but is packed with...
Château Sénéjac, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
From the Bignon-Cordier family, this is a sleek, sexy Médoc with good chewy tannins and a lovely rich texture to the blackberry fruit. It has a serious edge, showing some...
Château Cambon la Pelouse, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
This is a good Cambon, benefitting from vineyard replanting and other investments. The vines have been relocated close to du Tertre, and you can feel the start of a...
Château Malescasse, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
An excellent Malescasse, easily one of the best tasted from this estate en primeur. Vibrant, lively black cherry and deep...
Château Caronne-Ste-Gemme, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
This is a beautiful, well-regarded wine offering great consistency, replete with smoky bacon, tar, and coffee bean flavours...
Château Camensac, Haut-Médoc, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
A lovely Camensac full of plush, sculpted tannins and a ripple of cassis fruit. This closes down a little on the finish...
Château Larrivaux, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Rich black cherries and cedar on the nose, followed by some touches of blackberry leaf that suggest the fruit is ripe but in no way over-ripe...
Château Larose Perganson, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
A rich style which impresses right from the off, with clear fruit definition and good body. It's a separate bottling from 30ha of vines in St-Laurent owned by Larose Trintadon, seeing its first (revived) vintage in 1996. It has great...
Château Peyrabon, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
Very well judged, this has juicy red cherry fruits, with those ripped Médoc tannins on full display without being at all drying. I really like this, as it has charm, restraint and...
Château Citran, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France, 2016
A super-reliable, good quality name in the Haut-Médoc category. Ground coffee flavours run right through the extremely elegant black fruits, liquorice and...
Château Belle-Vue, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
Astonishingly rich colours on this wine, clearly easy extractions of anthocyanins. Deep spice on the nose, exotic without being too much...
Château Liversan, Haut-Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
Antoine Moueix has delivered a highly enjoyable wine with bright, sappy fruit, from vines up in the commune of Begadan. I really like the rich, deep, vibrant fruit and...