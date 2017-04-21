Bordeaux en primeur: Médoc 2016 wines

Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the Médoc 2016 wines...

Medoc 2016
Lots of choice for early- to medium-term drinking across cru bourgeois and cru artisan level.

The heat that zapped the green pepper pyrazine character was extremely helpful for good-quality Médoc wines, and they tend to be fruity, without herbaceous notes.

The wines below are the top scoring wines from Médoc 2016 

Château Potensac, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel, 2016

Potensac benefits from its location close to St-Estèphe in this vintage, and the tannins are absolutely beautiful, far more bouncy and fresh than in some vintages. Deep, rich blueberry and raspberry fruits are framed by the same floral prettiness as the second wine. What an excellent vintage for Potensac, owned…

Points 90
Château Patache d'Aux, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016

Firm, dark fruits and solid tannins - the structure of this wine feels well controlled if maybe a little too careful. I'm not sure we are getting the full juicy expression of the vintage. Owned by Antoine Moueix, this 69ha property is planted to...

Points 87