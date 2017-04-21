Bordeaux en primeur: Médoc 2016 wines

Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the Médoc 2016 wines...
Lots of choice for early- to medium-term drinking across cru bourgeois and cru artisan level.
The heat that zapped the green pepper pyrazine character was extremely helpful for good-quality Médoc wines, and they tend to be fruity, without herbaceous notes.
Bordeaux 2016 in Médoc: Anson’s first impression
The wines below are the top scoring wines from Médoc 2016 – find all Médoc 2016 wines here.
Château Les Grands Chênes, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
Heavily extracted yet well made and carefully thought out. Black fruits are joined by liquorice and smoky bacon tinged oak which dominates the palate but is undeniably...
Château Potensac, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel, 2016
Potensac benefits from its location close to St-Estèphe in this vintage, and the tannins are absolutely beautiful, far more bouncy and fresh than in some vintages. Deep, rich blueberry and raspberry fruits are framed by the same floral prettiness as the second wine. What an excellent vintage for Potensac, owned…
Château Greysac, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
Jean de Guyon of Rollan de By has been owner of Greysac since 2012, and you can feel the family resemblance in terms of a luxurious, oak-edged wine with an appealing sense of drama.
Chateau La Tour de By, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
Strong coffee beans on the nose, with an immediately apparent oak influence showing attractive wisps of wood smoke...
Château Poitevin, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
Right up in the commune of Jau Dignac et Loirac, near the mouth of the Garonne Estuary, this is an estate to watch...
Château Patache d'Aux, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
Firm, dark fruits and solid tannins - the structure of this wine feels well controlled if maybe a little too careful. I'm not sure we are getting the full juicy expression of the vintage. Owned by Antoine Moueix, this 69ha property is planted to...
Château Tour Seran, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
Another Jean Guyon estate and another success in this vintage. The fruits are fairly brooding, the cassis tightly closed up, and there is less sweet new oak coming through...
Château Cos d'Estournel, Médoc, Goulée, Bordeaux, 2016
This is an excellent Goulée with the cooling edge of a beautiful fresh Médoc coupled with generosity. Easily one of the best Goulées that I have tasted. Flint and smoke aromatics on the nose are followed by...
Château Rollan de By, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
This is a rich, powerful Jean de Guyon signature, with old school punch. It's an excellent wine, enjoyable, fleshy and sexy. You can feel the high amount of...
Château La Cardonne, Médoc, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
Rich and tight, this wine has presence with a structure that tells you who's in charge. It may not set hearts racing, but it does its job as a 'proper' Médoc with firm...
Château Haut Condissas, Médoc, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Strong oak influence, rich and ripe from Jean Guyon, but kudos to him for sticking to his guns. His winemaking remains dramatic and rich but not...