Bordeaux en primeur: Pessac-Léognan reds 2016

Jane Anson's en primeur scores for Pessac-Léognan reds 2016...
All Pessac-Léognan reds 2016
The best reds have the essence of Bordeaux quality that the appellation of Pessac-Léognan delivers so brilliantly as a result of its balance between Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, coupled with its structure and powerful ageing ability.
At its best, this appellation has perhaps taken the place of St-Emilion in terms of delivering a sexier take on Bordeaux than the Médoc without overdoing it, and in 2016 the wines fully capture this vibrancy of the vintage.
The below wines are some of the top scoring Pessac-Léognan 2016 reds – find all Pessac-Léognan reds 2016 here.
Château Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, 1er Cru Classé, 2016
This stunning wine is flexing its muscles, showing off its power and depth. Perfectly placed, so precise and utterly gorgeous with a hand-in-glove power. The texture is...
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru,
Fine crunchy red fruits over slightly earthy base, a touch of green that adds rather than detracts, good lifted length.
Château Haut-Bailly, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Hugely successful, a wine where the architecture becomes clearer with every minute that it remains in your mouth...
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru
This is gorgeous, extremely ripe, tight, fresh and rich. It has clear, deep tannins and a thrilling tension that slices right through the ripe, autumnal fruit and teases out the finish. There are true layers to the wine, with flavours of cassis, liquorice and charcoal, demonstrating a reserved power that…
Domaine de Chevalier, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Rich, round and beautiful, there really is distance between red and white this year. This has all the signature welcome and power of the...
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, 2016
Slowly but surely, Carmes Haut-Brion is moving from being 'an estate to watch' to one that has fully arrived. This gives the appearance of effortless extraction...
Château Olivier, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
This is generous, well judged and jam-packed with the luscious black fruits that 2016 specialises in. Beautifully juicy, the aromatics are very clean...
Château Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Le Clarence de
As with La Mission Haut-Brion and La Chapelle, there is a beautiful signature here running from grand vin to second wine, a clear indication of quality...
Château Pape Clément, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Pape Clément retains its customary oak and black fruit impact on the nose in 2016, but without doubt they have sculpted the body...
Château Malartic-Lagravière, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru
This is great, with clear cinnamon and black pepper spicing and lovely upfront impact with coffee and tar edging, black fruits and...
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, La Chapelle
The success of La Mission is even more impressive as this was not an easy vintage for the Haut-Brion stable...
Château Couhins-Lurton, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, 2016
The 16ha jewel in André Lurton's Pessac-Léognan crown, Couhins-Lurton is on gravelly soils planted to 75% Merlot and 25% Cabernet Sauvignon. It carries itself extremely...
Château de Fieuzal, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Deep rose-violet colour, showing how easily anthocyanins were extracted this year. This is a lovely rich, well extracted, intense wine of succulent...
Château Bouscaut, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
I'm impressed with both colours of Bouscaut this year, but the red is the clear winner. Good firm tannins and some contemporary cocoa dusting, combined with a...
Château Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Beautifully sleek, fresh plum and damson fruit on the nose, and a confidently extracted deep purple colour. The little touch of Petit Verdot is making a clear impact here, with a brush of black pepper...
Château Carbonnieux, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Succulent, beautifully fragrant and subtly spicy, easy to sink into and will offer many years of pleasurable drinking...
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Pessac-Léognan, Les Hauts de
I absolutely love this wine, it has the signature of Smith Haut Lafitte in terms of its balance between sophistication and unashamed glamour. It is tight and...