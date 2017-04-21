Bordeaux en primeur: Pessac-Léognan whites 2016

Pessac Léognan is close to the city of Bordeaux, so took the brunt of the heat, and produced wines that are fruity and full of flavour, but that lack bright aromatics and steely acidities.

It is less consistent here than in 2013, 2014 or 2015. They were, however, in perfect health, without any trace of grey rot, and yields were good.

Château Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Alcohol levels are hovering fairly high for the whites as well as the reds. This is a rich and sexy take on the vintage, and my guess would be that owner Jean Christophe Mau figures he has an early-ripening location (close to the city on gravel soils but over clay…

Points 90