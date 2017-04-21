Bordeaux en primeur: Pessac-Léognan whites 2016

Jane Anson's tasting notes and scores for the Pessac-Léognan whites 2016...
Pessac Léognan is close to the city of Bordeaux, so took the brunt of the heat, and produced wines that are fruity and full of flavour, but that lack bright aromatics and steely acidities.
It is less consistent here than in 2013, 2014 or 2015. They were, however, in perfect health, without any trace of grey rot, and yields were good.
The below wines are some of the top scoring Pessac-Léognan 2016 whites – find all Pessac-Léognan whites 2016 here.
Château Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France, 2016
This opens very beautifully in the glass with a high level of aromatics, but just needs a few minutes to reveal these tight citrus peel and pink grapefruit flavours...
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru,
Fine lemon yellow, broad dry honey nose, with the depth of 76% Sémillon lifted by 24% Sauvignon in a perfectly balanced expression. The Chevalier-Montrachet of the Graves.
Domaine de Chevalier, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
This is clearly one of the more impressive whites on display here. They have teased out a sense of verticality, and you can feel the walls and scrape the flesh of the citrus...
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, 2016
This grips you from the first moment, a significant and striking jump up in quality when you get to this grand vin, representing 55% of white production. Rich and controlled, this fills out on the...
Château Olivier, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
This has a little more richness than some, managing to achieve the point of bitterness on the finish that gives a welcome sense of direction. Sculpted citrus fruit dominates on the attack, with white ...
Château Bouscaut, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Here we get a curl of woodsmoke, very subtle and well handled but it just signals that we have moved up a gear into a white with more ambition for ageing....
Château de Fieuzal, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France, 2016
More obviously rich than some, majoring on toasted hazelnut aromas. It has done its level best to fatten things up in a tough vintage for whites, and manages to do so extremely well, but it can't quite...
Château Pape Clément, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Oak is still a big part of the story with Pape Clément's white wine, but the change comes in the introduction of a variety of barrel sizes and origins...
Château Picque Caillou, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, 2016
Juicy white peaches and nectarines, with a fresh, almost bracing vivacity and a mouthwatering finish with gentle white pepper notes....
Château Couhins-Lurton, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé,
This is excellent in a challenging vintage for whites. Here they have managed to capture lovely fresh, crisp lemon and elderflower flavours with a good depth of expression....
Château Pontac Monplaisir, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, 2016
This delivers a feeling of juiciness that is not apparent in every white, making it all the more welcome....
Domaine de la Solitude, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, 2016
This has lovely gentle citrus and freshly sliced peach and grapefruit...
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, La Clarté de
Exceptionally rich flavour and succulence on show here, a lovely Clarté in a tough vintage that is more exotic than in some years but...
Château Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Alcohol levels are hovering fairly high for the whites as well as the reds. This is a rich and sexy take on the vintage, and my guess would be that owner Jean Christophe Mau figures he has an early-ripening location (close to the city on gravel soils but over clay…
Château de Rouillac, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France, 2016
This is impactful, showing rich apricot and exotic fruits and a clear smoky edge. There is 90% Sauvignon Blanc and 10% Sauvignon Gris..
Château Carbonnieux, Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Clever use of extremely subtle oak that gives structure and body without being intrusive. This doesn't have the mineral directness and depth of, say 2011 or 2014, but it is a very good wine that will bring lots of ....