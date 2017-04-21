Bordeaux en primeur: Pessac-Léognan whites 2016

Jane Anson's tasting notes and scores for the Pessac-Léognan whites 2016...

Pessac Léognan is close to the city of Bordeaux, so took the brunt of the heat, and produced wines that are fruity and full of flavour, but that lack bright aromatics and steely acidities.

It is less consistent here than in 2013, 2014 or 2015. They were, however, in perfect health, without any trace of grey rot, and yields were good.

The below wines are some of the top scoring Pessac-Léognan 2016 whites – find all Pessac-Léognan whites 2016 here.