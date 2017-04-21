Our en primeur tasting notes for Pomerol 2016...
All Pomerol 2016 wines
This vintage’s wines are not as immediately sexy as in 2015, but they are still voluptuous and beautifully structured, with perfectly ripe fruit and clear potential for long ageing.
Bordeaux 2016 Right Bank: Anson’s first impression
Latest on Bordeaux en primeur
More Bordeaux 2016 tasting notes
The below wines are some of the top scoring wines from Pomerol 2016
Château Lafleur, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Lafleur manages to deliver extremely ripe fruits without being in the slightest bit sweet. You could almost be on the left bank if it wasn't for the silkiness of the tannins...
Château Trotanoy, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Trotanoy more than delivers on its promise in this vintage, the purity of the black fruit, the confidence of its delivery, the depth of the flavours that just keep on giving. This has the line walking thing, where on the one side you have austerity, on the ...
Chateau Le Pin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
I tasted through a blend of five barrels, but they may not be the final ones. There is signficant gravel in the Le Pin soils, so they suffered a little from the heat, but the Merlot still has incredible...
Château La Fleur-Pétrus, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
It's been fascinating to watch the progression of this wine over the past few years as they have pushed out the less interesting parcels and pulled in those of...
Château Pétrus, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
The nose jumps right out, then the palate starts tunneling down through an array of dark fruit and cut herb expressions, before slowly flattening out on the mid-palate then rising vertically on the finish. An architectural expression of the vintage, ripe and precise but with great freshness. Harvest here took…
Château L'Eglise-Clinet, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
We are now levitating somewhere above the rest of Denis Durantou's excellent range. Typical of the incredibly deft and precise way of working that is his signature...
Château Clinet, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
The colour on this is deep and inky and a blast of cassis and black cherry fruit greets you on the nose. It has undeniable oak impact, but also a lovely lift that...
Château L'Evangile, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
This absolutely stands up to be counted amongst the greatest of the Pomerols this year. It has shots of minerality and elegance darting right through its autumnal fruits, and touches of sexy ...
Château La Conseillante, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
This is a big wine, from the colour to the stunning level of fruit and tannin extraction that is not overdone, but is certainly evident. Gorgeous violets and blackberries run through the...
Château Latour à Pomerol, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Plush and pumped up, stretching out with those elongated tannins and fresh acidities. Totally gorgeous cassis, blackberry, coffee, peppery spice, slate and...
Château La Violette, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
The attack is big, becoming extremely juicy through the palate. You get the floral side that you hope for with the name, along with...
Château Gazin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Classic, almost savoury fruits here, among the most left bank in style of all the Pomerols with cassis and black pepper spice. It's a wine that steals up on you - I tasted it several times and became increasingly impressed by the construction and the measured delivery of excellence. A…
Château Hosanna, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Just a beautiful dense, rich, perfumed Pomerol, with supple coffee and chocolate touches...
Château Petit-Village, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Huge density and concentration with incredible elegance and life. A really lovely wine, more fruit than flowers, showing great complexity...
Château l'Eglise Clinet, Pomerol, Petite Eglise, 2016
This has the power of Pomerol Merlot combined with an elegant flood of tannins. The stunning purity of Durantou wines is always striking, and they really do suit the freshness of the 2016 vintage. Here the tannins are making an impression on the close of play, but they never stand…
Château Rouget, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
This is a plump wine with freshness and clarity of fruit, even on the nose. There are beautiful red fruits...
Château Vray Croix de Gay, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Oh this is rather lovely, with bright, zesty red fruits, plums and raspberries. Austere without being drying, this is a balanced wine....
Château Nénin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Here we have quite a different take on the vintage, where you get the family resemblance to the Delon's left bank properties....
Château Lafleur, Pomerol, Les Pensées de Lafleur, 2016
This has astonishing tannic presence for a second wine, and yet the individual strands are so soft and silky. It is more perfumed and softly fruited than Lafleur at this stage, rising in your mouth with a mouthwatering succulence on the finish. 55% Merlot and 45% Cabernet Franc from 0.7ha.…
Château Beauregard, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
This is the second vintage under new owners (Galleries Lafayette family), with Fabien Tetgien of Smith Haut Lafitte overseeing the winemaking...
Château La Pointe, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
A very silky, sexy take on the vintage, really demonstrating how they are subtly building delivery of power in La Pointe. The tannins are well defined and pliable, a good support for the black...
Château Bourgneuf, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
The Vayron family is in charge here, and straight off the nose you know you are in quality wine territory...
Clos du Clocher, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
A lovely vibrant purple, the Cabernet Franc really comes through very strongly, with an impression of tight cassis, blackberry leaf, tobacco, curling woodsmoke and...
Château Lafleur-Gazin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
The intensity of this wine, hand in hand with its silkiness, is remarkable. Dense but extremely silky tannins, and tight but juicy berry fruits...
Domaine Fayat, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Fayat combines the freshness of the vintage with beautifully deep, vibrant red fruits. Lovely persistency and elegance, showing restraint despite the 50% new oak. Merlot...