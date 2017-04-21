Bordeaux en primeur: Pomerol 2016 wines

Our en primeur tasting notes for Pomerol 2016...

Pomerol 2016
TAGS:

All Pomerol 2016 wines

This vintage’s wines are not as immediately sexy as in 2015, but they are still voluptuous and beautifully structured, with perfectly ripe fruit and clear potential for long ageing.

The below wines are some of the top scoring wines from Pomerol 2016 – find all Pomerol 2016 wines here. 

Château Trotanoy, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Château Trotanoy, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Trotanoy more than delivers on its promise in this vintage, the purity of the black fruit, the confidence of its delivery, the depth of the flavours that just keep on giving. This has the line walking thing, where on the one side you have austerity, on the ...

Points 99
Chateau Le Pin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Chateau Le Pin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016

I tasted through a blend of five barrels, but they may not be the final ones. There is signficant gravel in the Le Pin soils, so they suffered a little from the heat, but the Merlot still has incredible...

Points 98
Château Pétrus, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Château Pétrus, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016

The nose jumps right out, then the palate starts tunneling down through an array of dark fruit and cut herb expressions, before slowly flattening out on the mid-palate then rising vertically on the finish. An architectural expression of the vintage, ripe and precise but with great freshness. Harvest here took…

Points 98
Château Gazin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Château Gazin, Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Classic, almost savoury fruits here, among the most left bank in style of all the Pomerols with cassis and black pepper spice. It's a wine that steals up on you - I tasted it several times and became increasingly impressed by the construction and the measured delivery of excellence. A…

Points 94

Château l'Eglise Clinet, Pomerol, Petite Eglise, 2016

This has the power of Pomerol Merlot combined with an elegant flood of tannins. The stunning purity of Durantou wines is always striking, and they really do suit the freshness of the 2016 vintage. Here the tannins are making an impression on the close of play, but they never stand…

Points 94

Château Lafleur, Pomerol, Les Pensées de Lafleur, 2016

This has astonishing tannic presence for a second wine, and yet the individual strands are so soft and silky. It is more perfumed and softly fruited than Lafleur at this stage, rising in your mouth with a mouthwatering succulence on the finish. 55% Merlot and 45% Cabernet Franc from 0.7ha.…

Points 93