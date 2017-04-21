Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes and scores for the St-Émilion 2016 wines...

Many estates, particularly on the limestone plateau where water regulation is so successful in hot years, have delivered exceptional wines.

The soft quality to the tannins makes them supple and juicy without compromising on the intensity.

The below wines are the top scoring wines from St-Émilion- find all St-Émilion 2016 wines here.