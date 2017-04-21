Bordeaux en primeur: St-Émilion 2016 wines

Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes and scores for the St-Émilion 2016 wines...

TAGS:

All St-Émilion 2016 wines

Many estates, particularly on the limestone plateau where water regulation is so successful in hot years, have delivered exceptional wines.

The soft quality to the tannins makes them supple and juicy without compromising on the intensity.

The below wines are the top scoring wines from St-Émilion- find all St-Émilion 2016 wines here.

Château Cheval Blanc, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé A,

Château Cheval Blanc, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé A,

Another excellent Cheval, this is a wine that every year stands among the greatest in the region. The main impression is of a softly-spun silky texture with complete focus and clarity through the palate. There is some of the density of 2010 here, with the florality of 2005. Gorgeous. Many…

Points 98
Château Canon, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, 2016

Château Canon, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, 2016

This vintage delivers a beautiful, classic style of Canon that is right at the top of what St-Émilion can offer. Compact and dense without being hard, it is finely structured both in terms of the texture of the cassis and blackberry fruits and in the shape of the tannins. It…

Points 98
Clos Fourtet, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, 2016

Clos Fourtet, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, 2016

This showcases why Clos Fourtet is such a confident, powerful wine. It gets the balance right between the sappy, saline quality of its limestone terroir and yet reflects the ripeness and flashiness of Merlot that makes St-Émilion such...

Points 96
Château Trotte Vieille, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B,

Château Trotte Vieille, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B,

A striking start to this wine as the ripe black fruits bristle then soften against the tannic structure, held carefully through the mid-palate and then lifted up on the finish to reveal their juiciness. Aromatic freshness combines with flavours of bitter dark chocolate, tight black cherries, slate and mineral notes.…

Points 94
Château La Dominique, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016

Château La Dominique, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016

Restrained and elegant on the attack, this has plenty of dense, dark black fruit to back it up. The palate opens to show complexity and intensity of fruit, and totally delivers on its opulent and silky billing, with lovely touches of spice to pick up the finish. Well ...

Points 94
Château Moulin St Georges, St-Émilion, Grand Cru, 2016

Château Moulin St Georges, St-Émilion, Grand Cru, 2016

This is utterly gorgeous as ever, and it must be one of the most consistent deliveries out of the big names on the right bank, showing lively, fresh and juicy black fruits. Maybe a little soft on the finish, but hard not to love this. 80% Merlot and ...

Points 93