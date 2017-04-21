Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes and scores for the St-Émilion 2016 wines...
All St-Émilion 2016 wines
Many estates, particularly on the limestone plateau where water regulation is so successful in hot years, have delivered exceptional wines.
The soft quality to the tannins makes them supple and juicy without compromising on the intensity.
The below wines are the top scoring wines from St-Émilion- find all St-Émilion 2016 wines here.
Château Ausone, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé A, 2016
The incredible succulent power in Ausone puts a different perspective on other wines, as it so often does. The epitome of perfumed finesse...
Château Cheval Blanc, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé A,
Another excellent Cheval, this is a wine that every year stands among the greatest in the region. The main impression is of a softly-spun silky texture with complete focus and clarity through the palate. There is some of the density of 2010 here, with the florality of 2005. Gorgeous. Many…
Château Canon, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, 2016
This vintage delivers a beautiful, classic style of Canon that is right at the top of what St-Émilion can offer. Compact and dense without being hard, it is finely structured both in terms of the texture of the cassis and blackberry fruits and in the shape of the tannins. It…
Château Figeac, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, 2016
2016 keeps Figeac on the trajectory set out in recent vintages, and is proof once again that power does not have to mean sacrificing precision and juiciness if it is done right...
Château Angélus, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé A, 2016
A wonderful Angélus, rich in the character of this vintage. Stunning length on the silky tannins....
Château Pavie, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé A, 2016
One of the most thrilling surprises of the vintage, here a new approach to a more finely-wrought Pavie has collided with a vintage that has natural freshness and acidity....
Clos Fourtet, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, 2016
This showcases why Clos Fourtet is such a confident, powerful wine. It gets the balance right between the sappy, saline quality of its limestone terroir and yet reflects the ripeness and flashiness of Merlot that makes St-Émilion such...
Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarosse, St-Émilion, 1er Grand
Wow, that is rich, tight and closed in. It is absolutely dancing with minerality, and just gets better and better on the palate. It doesn't try to force itself on you...
Château Bélair Monange, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B,
The epitome of St-Émilion plateau power and elegance, this is beginning to rival Canon. It has the deftly worked berry fruits...
Château Troplong Mondot, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B,
This is stunning. Troplong never has trouble conjuring up wonderfully rich fruit, but here it is plump and dense without being pumped up....
Château Valandraud, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, 2016
An estate that is fascinating to taste in this vintage. Cassis, blueberry and liquorice flavours have huge persistency, with a dense but creamy texture across the palate...
Château La Serre, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Up on the plateau, La Serre's vines are planted on clay over limestone and showcase just why this soil type is such a success in this vintage. Juicy and restrained...
Château Trotte Vieille, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B,
A striking start to this wine as the ripe black fruits bristle then soften against the tannic structure, held carefully through the mid-palate and then lifted up on the finish to reveal their juiciness. Aromatic freshness combines with flavours of bitter dark chocolate, tight black cherries, slate and mineral notes.…
Château Beau-Séjour Bécot, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé
Right on the limestone plateau, this has a lovely delivery of extremely ripe black fruits dotted through with minerality and little...
Château La Dominique, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Restrained and elegant on the attack, this has plenty of dense, dark black fruit to back it up. The palate opens to show complexity and intensity of fruit, and totally delivers on its opulent and silky billing, with lovely touches of spice to pick up the finish. Well ...
Château Pavie Macquin, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B,
This is a Derencourt-Thienpont wine, working together as a consultancy. Deep, intense, autumnal berry fruits make for a great St-Émilion delivering huge impact. It veers towards chunky, but the tannins are not solid and there is a ...
Château Quintus, St-Émilion, Grand Cru, Bordeaux, 2016
The sixth vintage under the wing of Haut-Brion. The vines didn't block in the heat here, which is why the alcohols are generous...
Château Bellevue, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
From the Angélus stable, this lovely property has a 0.5ha slice on the top of plateau, with the remaining 6ha on clay limestone top slopes....
Château La Marzelle, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Deeply-scented on the nose, this has well-placed fruit and the impact of a confident St-Émilion, but holds itself back....
Château Fonroque, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Rich damson in colour, with a clear vibrancy to the nose. This must be one of the best ever wines from this property, combining an almost menacing depth and power...
Château Soutard, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Soutard has received huge investment in recent years. This is a successful, enjoyable wine, rich and firm...
Château Fonplégade, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Château Fonplégade is beginning the conversion to biodynamics as of 2017 across the entire estate, after being certified organic in 2013...
Château Grand Corbin-Despagne, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé,
This is an accomplished, grown up wine from Francois Despagne. Lovely toasted almonds and grilled baguette on the nose....
Château La Gaffelière, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B,
The Malet-Roquefort family has produced an extremely lovely wine in 2016, with the playoff of intensity and juiciness very well handled. The clay-limestone terroir has...
Château Corbin, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Annabelle Cruse works on elegance without sacrificing the fleshiness of her rich berry fruits. I really like this, it shows great balance and has punch but controls its...
Château Grand Corbin, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
Serious tannins that are well extracted, beginning to stretch things towards a more dramatic, plush expression without ever overstretching. Savory but...
Château Canon-la-Gaffelière, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru
Another successful wine in St-Émilion, with the signature of careful extraction. Well-brushed black fruits and a lovely...
Château La Fleur Morange, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
A successful wine that manages to combine the undoubted power and intensity of the fruit with juice, freshness and vitality. Still no question that...
Château Moulin St Georges, St-Émilion, Grand Cru, 2016
This is utterly gorgeous as ever, and it must be one of the most consistent deliveries out of the big names on the right bank, showing lively, fresh and juicy black fruits. Maybe a little soft on the finish, but hard not to love this. 80% Merlot and ...
Château Laroque, St-Émilion, Grand Cru Classé, 2016
This is an attractive wine with darkly spiced fruits and good acidity that's just giving out the right amount of mouthwatering tension. I'm not sure I've tasted a better example of this wine...