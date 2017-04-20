See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for St-Estèphe 2016 wines...

A big success in 2016, because the higher levels of limestone and clay in the soils withstood the drought better than some gravels.

In fact, the power and structure you find naturally in the soils here mean that St-Estèphe wines can be easy to overwork in the cellar and often taste a little closed when young.

Not so this year; it is not a stretch to say that St-Estèphe is the Pomerol of the Médoc in 2016.

‘At the start of harvest we thought it was a good vintage,’ says Basile Tesseron at Lafon-Rochet.

‘By the end of the harvest we knew it was historic.’

The top wines

**Includes dry whites from St-Estèphe estates, even thought these wines cannot officially be part of the appellation.