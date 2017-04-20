See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for St-Estèphe 2016 wines...
A big success in 2016, because the higher levels of limestone and clay in the soils withstood the drought better than some gravels.
In fact, the power and structure you find naturally in the soils here mean that St-Estèphe wines can be easy to overwork in the cellar and often taste a little closed when young.
Not so this year; it is not a stretch to say that St-Estèphe is the Pomerol of the Médoc in 2016.
‘At the start of harvest we thought it was a good vintage,’ says Basile Tesseron at Lafon-Rochet.
‘By the end of the harvest we knew it was historic.’
The top wines
*Click on the wine to see the full tasting note and drinking window.
**Includes dry whites from St-Estèphe estates, even thought these wines cannot officially be part of the appellation.
Château Cos d'Estournel, St-Estèphe, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
This is one of the best Cos d'Estournels that I can remember trying at this early stage, it really does have every hair standing up on end. Powerful and...
Château Montrose, St-Estèphe, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
In many ways this is a Bordeaux vintage for lovers of great Burgundy - it has the depth and intensity but also a floral, fragrant edge to it; something that is encapsulated perfectly in the...
Château Calon Ségur, St-Estèphe, 3ème Cru Classé, 2016
An extremely complete and well balanced vintage for Calon Ségur that shows how, with the right levels of acidity, tannin and depth of fruit...
Château Lafon-Rochet, St-Estèphe, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016
All the success of St-Estèphe in 2016 can be seen in Lafon-Rochet this year, where the 30mm of rain on 13th September and 13mm on 8th October, with nothing in between, allowed the clay, limestone and gravel soils to fully ripen the grapes. Owner Basile Tesseron says he had never...
Château Phélan Ségur, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016
They finished picking here on 25th October, one of the latest ever harvests at Phélan. Feathery tannins and a fresh, ripe but crunchy aspect to the fruit gives a real sense of vivacity and grip. I love the dark pepper spice that clamps around the fruit on the second half…
Château Cos d'Estournel, St-Estèphe, Blanc de Cos
Another Médoc white to bear in mind when selecting this year. A 75% Sauvignon Blanc, 25% Semillon blend, the team picked over the course of four outings, right through to 10th October having started on 12th September. This is far enough up in the northern Médoc to get full estuary…
Chateau Ormes de Pez, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016
The Cazes family's property in St-Estèphe, which for a drinking wine is going to be hard to beat this year. Juicy and utterly delicious...
Château Capbern, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016
This shows a great combination of deep, intense cassis and loganberry fruits and chalky, almost chewy, tannins. There is a slow creep of power, but with a sense of lightness in the touch. This is a reliable property, known as Capbern Gasqueton until 2013, that has delivered another hugely drinkable…
Château Cos-Labory, St-Estèphe, 5ème Cru Classé, 2016
A chewy, well structured, full and deep Cos-Labory where the juiciness steals up on you slowly and surely...
Château Sérilhan, St-Estèphe, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
Plump, plush, and extremely seductive aromatics, this has the St-Estèphe vigour of the year. There are some soft cocoa-dusted bitter chocolate shavings and a silky, balanced...
Château Meyney, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Winemaker Anne la Naour and consultant Hubert de Bouard are clearly working very hard on upping the quality of Meyney...
Château Le Boscq, St-Estèphe, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
This is an exceptional vintage for this property, owned by Dourthe Vignobles, who have produced a wine that is showing exceptionally well. It has extremely well controlled fruit extraction shot through with cinnamon and black pepper notes, some excellent tension and juicy...
Château Montrose, St-Estèphe, La Dame de Montrose, 2016
A little subdued right now but the fresh, floral edging of the grand vin is also clear here, balanced by juicy black fruit flavours and a similar sense of...
Château Haut-Marbuzet, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016
The Duboscq family are part of the old guard of the Médoc. This wine delivers deep, rich cassis and liquorice alongside some attractive ...
Chateau Le Crock, St-Estèphe, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
From the Léoville Poyferré stable, this is beautifully fresh, rich and tight. An excellent wine, extremely juicy and controlled with a lovely...
Château Lilian Ladouys, St-Estèphe, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
Château Lilian Ladouys has the same owner as Château Pédesclaux, with Eric Boissenot acting as consultant. The intensity here is really...