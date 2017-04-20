Bordeaux en primeur: St-Estèphe 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for St-Estèphe 2016 wines...

TAGS:

A big success in 2016, because the higher levels of limestone and clay in the soils withstood the drought better than some gravels.

In fact, the power and structure you find naturally in the soils here mean that St-Estèphe wines can be easy to overwork in the cellar and often taste a little closed when young.

Not so this year; it is not a stretch to say that St-Estèphe is the Pomerol of the Médoc in 2016.

‘At the start of harvest we thought it was a good vintage,’ says Basile Tesseron at Lafon-Rochet.

‘By the end of the harvest we knew it was historic.’

The top wines

*Click on the wine to see the full tasting note and drinking window.

**Includes dry whites from St-Estèphe estates, even thought these wines cannot officially be part of the appellation.  

Château Lafon-Rochet, St-Estèphe, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016

Château Lafon-Rochet, St-Estèphe, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016

All the success of St-Estèphe in 2016 can be seen in Lafon-Rochet this year, where the 30mm of rain on 13th September and 13mm on 8th October, with nothing in between, allowed the clay, limestone and gravel soils to fully ripen the grapes. Owner Basile Tesseron says he had never...

Points 95
Château Phélan Ségur, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Château Phélan Ségur, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016

They finished picking here on 25th October, one of the latest ever harvests at Phélan. Feathery tannins and a fresh, ripe but crunchy aspect to the fruit gives a real sense of vivacity and grip. I love the dark pepper spice that clamps around the fruit on the second half…

Points 94
Château Cos d'Estournel, St-Estèphe, Blanc de Cos

Château Cos d'Estournel, St-Estèphe, Blanc de Cos

Another Médoc white to bear in mind when selecting this year. A 75% Sauvignon Blanc, 25% Semillon blend, the team picked over the course of four outings, right through to 10th October having started on 12th September. This is far enough up in the northern Médoc to get full estuary…

Points 93
Château Capbern, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Château Capbern, St-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France, 2016

This shows a great combination of deep, intense cassis and loganberry fruits and chalky, almost chewy, tannins. There is a slow creep of power, but with a sense of lightness in the touch. This is a reliable property, known as Capbern Gasqueton until 2013, that has delivered another hugely drinkable…

Points 92
Château Le Boscq, St-Estèphe, Cru Bourgeois, 2016

Château Le Boscq, St-Estèphe, Cru Bourgeois, 2016

This is an exceptional vintage for this property, owned by Dourthe Vignobles, who have produced a wine that is showing exceptionally well. It has extremely well controlled fruit extraction shot through with cinnamon and black pepper notes, some excellent tension and juicy...

Points 92

Back to the main Bordeaux en primeur page