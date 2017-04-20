Bordeaux en primeur: St-Julien 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's en primeur scores for St-Julien 2016...
Possibly my favourite appellation in 2016 because the wines are the epitome of what you want from St-Julien: nuanced, complex, elegant, sculptured but powerful.
As with St-Estéphe, this is a vintage where you can find success at different levels – but there aren’t many small names here, so buy second wines if you can’t stretch to the grands vins.
The wines
*Dry white wines of St-Julien estates included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the appellation.
**Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.
Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 75% of the main blend, with 14% of 80 year old Merlot and 11% of Cabernet Franc, and aged in 90% new oak. It is hard to think of a vintage when this is not a great wine, but in 2016 it is exceptional, comparable to…
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
Another exceptional success for St-Julien in 2016, following the longest growing season in the recorded history of the property. Reasonable alcohols, because of the slow maturation, emphasise the juiciness of the fruit. Hugely intense and concentrated black brambly fruits, with layer upon layer of stunning liquorice, dark chocolate...
Château Léoville-Barton, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
Restrained but textured, a confident delivery of lashings of cassis, bilberry and blackberry fruits. This is an exceptional Léoville-Barton that sacrifices none of its St-Julien signature while delivering a...
Château Leoville Poyferré, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
This is always a big, dramatic wine which does well in big vintages. Right through the palate you feel the beautiful architecture, and the beauty of 2016 means that the final impression is of a sophisticated but supremely balanced wine with a modern construction. Damsons and bilberries abound, with clear…
Château Gruaud Larose, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016
A balanced, measured, incredibly tight delivery of the triumvirate of tannins, fruit and acidity. The architecture hits the level of the 2010, fairly...
Château Saint-Pierre, St-Julien, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016
Structured and measured with grippy tannins, this is a subtle yet extremely successful wine. Fully ripe black fruits are joined by gentle spices that slowly...
Château Lagrange, St-Julien, 3ème Cru Classé, 2016
70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 24% Merlot, 6% Petit Verdot. Château Lagrange is at 50% grand vin in 2016, which is its highest since the Suntory group became owners in 1983...
Château Langoa Barton, St-Julien, 3ème Cru Classé, 2016
This is a controlled, confident and elegant demonstration of the appellation in this vintage. Coffee grounds on the nose and...
Château Branaire-Ducru, St-Julien, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016
Always a supremely elegant, measured take on St-Julien that delivers in spades in 2016. Plush damson fruit comes through with just the right level of...
Château Talbot, St-Julien, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016
Lovely deep damson colour with violet edging that suggests a healthy pH. Great balance of fruit and acidity, this is one of the fresher wines of the appellation. The fruit is cleanly...
Château Beychevelle, St-Julien, 4ème Cru Classé, 2016
An extremely successful Beychevelle this year, a carefully drawn wine where the fruit register is deep and dark, the tannins a little brooding...
Château Gloria, St-Julien, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Immediately on the nose you get the rich structure of the fruit, rippling with texture and life. It has just the right amount of drama...
Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien, Clos du Marquis, 2016
Once again, proof of the hard to fault success in St-Julien in 2016. I really recommend Clos du Marquis for its St-Julien spirit - elegant, endless and classical...
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, La Croix Ducru
Produced from Gunz gravels on south-facing slopes, with their high iron-oxide content. The blend is 64% Cabernet Sauvignon, 33% Merlot, 3% Petit Verdot, with a...
Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien, Le Petit Lion de
This is more of a Léoville Las Cases expression, while Clos de Marquis is more of a St-Julien expression. The blend is 54% Cabernet Sauvignon, 38% Merlot, and 8% Cabernet Franc, aged in 30% new oak. Even here the Merlot is 50-60 years old, together with young vines up to…
Château du Glana, St-Julien, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
Owned by brothers Ludovic and Julien Meffre, this wine is a deep purple colour with extremely aromatic juice, delivering the triumvirate of what you want in a primeur wine - fruit, freshness and genuine...
Château Moulin de La Rose, St-Julien, Cru Bourgeois, 2016
Ruby red in colour with deep, surprisngly open aromas of summer cherries shot through with smoky notes. The oak impact smooths the palate, delivering good intensity for...
Château Lalande-Borie, St-Julien, Bordeaux, France, 2016
55% Merlot and 45% Cabernet Sauvignon aged in 33% new oak. 3.67pH. This wine is packed with generous fruits and some lovely, deep tannins that are both flexible and fresh. The vines for this wine are 13ha on the western side of the appellation near La Mouline river, made up…
Château Les Ormes, St-Julien, Bordeaux, France, 2016
A grilled, slightly fleshy feel with silky tannins. A very elegant style and very enticing. Just 1ha of vines from the owner of Château Teynac - both estates are in St-Julien but he....
Château Talbot, St-Julien, Connétable de Talbot, 2016
An attractive, smoky nose with some brambly dark fruits. A good St-Julien with plenty of...
Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien, La Petite Marquise,
The new second wine of Clos de Marquis. The blend here comes in at 61% Cabernet Sauvignon, 38.5% Merlot and 0.5% Cabernet Franc. There is an attractive touch of white pepper spice on the attack with juicy, tight and controlled fruit. This is a good showing from the young vines…
Château Lalande, St-Julien, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
Tight, sappy, bright fruit, a touch over extracted but with attractive cinnamon spice coming through.
Château La Bridane, St-Julien, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Bruno Saintout owns this small St-Julien estate, with a blend of 50% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, and 10% Petit Verdot -an unusual blend in an appellation with over 90% Cabernet Sauvignon planted. This ...
Château Teynac, St-Julien, Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, 2016
Bright, well extracted and extremely vibrant fruit with great impact on the primary attack. It doesn't quite hold its grip through the mid-palate, but does deliver fruit and oak intensity.