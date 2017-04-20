Bordeaux en primeur: St-Julien 2016 wines

Possibly my favourite appellation in 2016 because the wines are the epitome of what you want from St-Julien: nuanced, complex, elegant, sculptured but powerful.

As with St-Estéphe, this is a vintage where you can find success at different levels – but there aren’t many small names here, so buy second wines if you can’t stretch to the grands vins.

The wines

*Dry white wines of St-Julien estates included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the appellation. 

**Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016

Another exceptional success for St-Julien in 2016, following the longest growing season in the recorded history of the property. Reasonable alcohols, because of the slow maturation, emphasise the juiciness of the fruit. Hugely intense and concentrated black brambly fruits, with layer upon layer of stunning liquorice, dark chocolate...

Points 97
Château Leoville Poyferré, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016

Château Leoville Poyferré, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2016

This is always a big, dramatic wine which does well in big vintages. Right through the palate you feel the beautiful architecture, and the beauty of 2016 means that the final impression is of a sophisticated but supremely balanced wine with a modern construction. Damsons and bilberries abound, with clear…

Points 96
Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien, Le Petit Lion de

Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien, Le Petit Lion de

This is more of a Léoville Las Cases expression, while Clos de Marquis is more of a St-Julien expression. The blend is 54% Cabernet Sauvignon, 38% Merlot, and 8% Cabernet Franc, aged in 30% new oak. Even here the Merlot is 50-60 years old, together with young vines up to…

Points 91

Château Lalande-Borie, St-Julien, Bordeaux, France, 2016

55% Merlot and 45% Cabernet Sauvignon aged in 33% new oak. 3.67pH. This wine is packed with generous fruits and some lovely, deep tannins that are both flexible and fresh. The vines for this wine are 13ha on the western side of the appellation near La Mouline river, made up…

Points 90

Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien, La Petite Marquise,

The new second wine of Clos de Marquis. The blend here comes in at 61% Cabernet Sauvignon, 38.5% Merlot and 0.5% Cabernet Franc. There is an attractive touch of white pepper spice on the attack with juicy, tight and controlled fruit. This is a good showing from the young vines…

Points 89
Château La Bridane, St-Julien, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Château La Bridane, St-Julien, Bordeaux, France, 2016

Bruno Saintout owns this small St-Julien estate, with a blend of 50% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, and 10% Petit Verdot -an unusual blend in an appellation with over 90% Cabernet Sauvignon planted. This ...

Points 87

