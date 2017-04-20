Bordeaux en primeur: St-Julien 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's en primeur scores for St-Julien 2016...

Possibly my favourite appellation in 2016 because the wines are the epitome of what you want from St-Julien: nuanced, complex, elegant, sculptured but powerful.

As with St-Estéphe, this is a vintage where you can find success at different levels – but there aren’t many small names here, so buy second wines if you can’t stretch to the grands vins.

The wines

*Dry white wines of St-Julien estates included in this list, but dry whites cannot officially be classed as part of the appellation.

**Click on the wines to see the full tasting note.