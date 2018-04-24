See Jane Anson's Margaux 2017 en primeur scores and tasting notes, exclusive to Decanter Premium members.



More appellations to follow.

Partly because of the notorious frost, 2017 is a vintage where the technical details really do count, said Jane Anson.

See the top scoring Margaux 2017 wines below

The following wines have scored 91 points and above. For all Margaux 2017 wines, click on the above link.