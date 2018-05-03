Top Pauillac 2017 en primeur scores

Jane Anson

See Jane Anson's verdict on the Pauillac 2017 wines tasted en primeur...

Bordeaux 2017 is a vintage that is hard to generalise, even at the appellation level, according to Decanter expert Jane Anson.

However, ‘if you taste just the big name Pauillacs, you would be hard pressed to understand that this has been a challenging vintage‘.

Anson also noted a high level of ‘precision’ winemaking across the vintage, with careful and specific amounts used in blends, or oak ageing.

 

