See Jane Anson's scores and tasting notes for the St-Julien 2017 wines, tasted en primeur...

St-Julien, along with its Médoc cousins Pauillac and St-Estèphe, had many successes in a Bordeaux 2017 vintage that presented several challenges, said Jane Anson in her Bordeaux 2017 vintage overview.

Large swathes of Médoc avoided the worst of the late spring frosts that will be a hallmark of the year.