William Kelley and Stephen Brook pick the wines that they consider to offer the best value from an exciting red Burgundy 2015 vintage...
Top value red Burgundy 2015
The 2015 vintage has potential for finding some great value wines, particularly for the reds, according to our experts.
Andy Howard MW recommends seeking out some of the less fashionable appellations in a strong vintage, for finding great value.
Below are William Kelley and Stephen Brook’s wines that offer some of the best value…
*These wines were picked by our tasters during the Burgundy 2015 en primeur tastings, before prices were released, and are based on historical context.
Domaine Tollot-Beaut, Beaune, Les Blanches Fleurs, 2015
A lovely Beaune village, from a mere 8 ouvrées (one third of a hectare). Notes of black and red cherry, liquorice and rich soil precede a silky, supple palate with rich, ripe tannins. A generous bottling which will make friends in its youth.
Decelle Villa, Gevrey-Chambertin, Côte de Nuits, 2015
Lively cherry and raspberry fruit showing clarity of fruit. The fresh attack is lively, lifted and stylish rather than dense, but is finely balanced wih a long piquant finish. It's not especially deep or powerful, but it's a fine village Gevrey.
Domaine Bachelet-Monnot, Maranges, Clos de la Boutière 1er
The old vines in the Clos de la Boutière have done very well this year. Cool dark berries, cherry and rich sous bois on the nose lead into a powerful, full-bodied palate with lovely amplitude and dimension, framed by rich, fine tannins. A really sound purchase in 2015.
Château de Marsannay, Marsannay, Clos Du Roy, 2015
Lush, almost jammy nose. Rich, broad, and fleshy on the palate, with good weight of fruit and concentration. It has some density and grip from ample tannins lurking behind the fruit. Moderate acidity, but still a fine solid Marsannay with a long finish.
Domaine Alain Jeanniard, Marsannay, Côte de Nuits, 2015
Discreet but bright raspberry and cherry nose. Sleek and fresh, this is not complex but is lively and tangy. It still shows primary fruit and is enjoyable, if not that persistent.
Domaine Hubert Lamy, Santenay, Clos des Hâtes, 2015
From young vines grafted with a high quality selection of Pinot Fin, a substantial proportion of whole-cluster fermentation is seamlessly integrated into this deep, full-bodied Santenay. The nose leads with brooding notes of red and black cherry and espresso, while the palate closes with firm, ripe tannins on the finish.