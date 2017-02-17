Top value red Burgundy 2015

William Kelley and Stephen Brook pick the wines that they consider to offer the best value from an exciting red Burgundy 2015 vintage...

value red Burgundy 2015
TAGS:

Top value red Burgundy 2015

The 2015 vintage has potential for finding some great value wines, particularly for the reds, according to our experts.

Andy Howard MW recommends seeking out some of the less fashionable appellations in a strong vintage, for finding great value.

Below are William Kelley and Stephen Brook’s wines that offer some of the best value…

*These wines were picked by our tasters during the Burgundy 2015 en primeur tastings, before prices were released, and are based on historical context. 

Domaine Tollot-Beaut, Beaune, Les Blanches Fleurs, 2015

Domaine Tollot-Beaut, Beaune, Les Blanches Fleurs, 2015

A lovely Beaune village, from a mere 8 ouvrées (one third of a hectare). Notes of black and red cherry, liquorice and rich soil precede a silky, supple palate with rich, ripe tannins. A generous bottling which will make friends in its youth.

Points 90

Decelle Villa, Gevrey-Chambertin, Côte de Nuits, 2015

Lively cherry and raspberry fruit showing clarity of fruit. The fresh attack is lively, lifted and stylish rather than dense, but is finely balanced wih a long piquant finish. It's not especially deep or powerful, but it's a fine village Gevrey.

Points 90
Domaine Bachelet-Monnot, Maranges, Clos de la Boutière 1er

Domaine Bachelet-Monnot, Maranges, Clos de la Boutière 1er

The old vines in the Clos de la Boutière have done very well this year. Cool dark berries, cherry and rich sous bois on the nose lead into a powerful, full-bodied palate with lovely amplitude and dimension, framed by rich, fine tannins. A really sound purchase in 2015.

Points 90
Château de Marsannay, Marsannay, Clos Du Roy, 2015

Château de Marsannay, Marsannay, Clos Du Roy, 2015

Lush, almost jammy nose. Rich, broad, and fleshy on the palate, with good weight of fruit and concentration. It has some density and grip from ample tannins lurking behind the fruit. Moderate acidity, but still a fine solid Marsannay with a long finish.

Points 89

Domaine Hubert Lamy, Santenay, Clos des Hâtes, 2015

From young vines grafted with a high quality selection of Pinot Fin, a substantial proportion of whole-cluster fermentation is seamlessly integrated into this deep, full-bodied Santenay. The nose leads with brooding notes of red and black cherry and espresso, while the palate closes with firm, ripe tannins on the finish.

Points 89