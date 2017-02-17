Our Burgundy en primeur 2015 tasters, William Kelley and Stephen Brook, pick out white Burgundies that offer great value...
Top value white Burgundy 2015
The best white Burgundies from 2015 are concentrated and fresh, say our expert tasters.
*These wines were picked by our tasters during the Burgundy 2015 en primeur tastings, before prices were released, and are based on historical context.
Domaine Olivier Merlin, Mâcon-La Roche Vineuse, Les Cras,
A lovely wine, this opens with notes of apricot, peach, pear and subtle crème pâtissière. On the palate there is lovely concentration, freshness and minerality on the elegant and refined finish. Powerful and glossy.
La Chablisienne, Chablis, Les Venerables, Chablis, 2015
From vines at least 30 years old. Bright lime nose, lean and precise with raciness and charm. Quite pungent but no greenness, though it has a tangy sweet and sour finish. Quite long.
Fevre Nathalie Et Gilles, Chablis, Fourchaume 1er Cru, 2015
Subdued but mineral nose, with some appley fruit in the background. Rich and suave, the palate is concentrated yet airy and well balanced. This is a wine of charm rather than power, with a discreet mineral tang on the long finish.
Verget, Chablis, Cuvée De La Butte, Chablis, 2015
Discreet nose with a light toastiness and apple compote. The palate is boldly fruity, compact and firm, a robust style with good minerality on the finish. This has real typicity.
Domaine Vincent Dureuil-Janthial, Rully, Gresigny 1er Cru,
From vines planted in the 1930s, this is a fabulous bottling of Rully blanc, bursting from the glass with a pure bouquet of green apple, pear and white flowers. On the palate, the wine is texturally refined and glassy, with lovely concentration, filigree minerality and a long, precise finish.
Verget, St-Véran, Vigne de St-Claude, Mâconnais, 2015
This is beautifully vibrant this year, with a nose of lemon oil, white flowers and crème pâtissière. On the palate the wine is full-bodied, very focussed and linear. There is great cut and minerality. This is a 2015 which could pass for a 2014 blind.