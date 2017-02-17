Top value white Burgundy 2015

Our Burgundy en primeur 2015 tasters, William Kelley and Stephen Brook, pick out white Burgundies that offer great value...

value white burgundy 2015
TAGS:

Top value white Burgundy 2015

The best white Burgundies from 2015 are concentrated and fresh, say our expert tasters.

*These wines were picked by our tasters during the Burgundy 2015 en primeur tastings, before prices were released, and are based on historical context. 

Fevre Nathalie Et Gilles, Chablis, Fourchaume 1er Cru, 2015

Fevre Nathalie Et Gilles, Chablis, Fourchaume 1er Cru, 2015

Subdued but mineral nose, with some appley fruit in the background. Rich and suave, the palate is concentrated yet airy and well balanced. This is a wine of charm rather than power, with a discreet mineral tang on the long finish.

Points 92

Domaine Vincent Dureuil-Janthial, Rully, Gresigny 1er Cru,

From vines planted in the 1930s, this is a fabulous bottling of Rully blanc, bursting from the glass with a pure bouquet of green apple, pear and white flowers. On the palate, the wine is texturally refined and glassy, with lovely concentration, filigree minerality and a long, precise finish.

Points 93

Verget, St-Véran, Vigne de St-Claude, Mâconnais, 2015

This is beautifully vibrant this year, with a nose of lemon oil, white flowers and crème pâtissière. On the palate the wine is full-bodied, very focussed and linear. There is great cut and minerality. This is a 2015 which could pass for a 2014 blind.

Points 92