Our Burgundy en primeur 2015 tasters, William Kelley and Stephen Brook, pick out white Burgundies that offer great value...

Top value white Burgundy 2015

The best white Burgundies from 2015 are concentrated and fresh, say our expert tasters.

*These wines were picked by our tasters during the Burgundy 2015 en primeur tastings, before prices were released, and are based on historical context.