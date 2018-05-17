En primeur tastings may have shown Bordeaux 2017 to be uneven for red wines, but it's shaping up to be a five-star vintage for the region's dry whites, says Jane Anson. See her scores and tasting notes, exclusively for Decanter Premium members...
Top Bordeaux dry whites 2017
Bordeaux 2017 is an exceptional dry white vintage, as noted in my Bordeaux 2017 vintage overview.
You can feel hugely confident buying Pessac-Léognan and other big name whites, although sadly volumes are often way down.
