What happens during véraison?

Véraison is an important moment in the growing cycle of wine grapes; when red grapes turn from green to dark, and when the grapes become sweet.

It marks the beginning of the ripening phase for the grapes.

It’s currently happening in many vineyards across the northern hemisphere, and in a few months time, the grapes will be ripe and ready for harvest.

‘Reports of véraison have started to come in, and the upcoming warm weather will surely accelerate ripening. Crop size seems healthy, and we are hopeful for another outstanding vintage,’ said Matt Reid, winemaker at Benessere Vineyards in Napa Valley.

In southern hemisphere regions, like ones in South America and Australia, this happens around December, ahead of their harvest in the spring.

