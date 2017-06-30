Sweet wine quiz – Test your knowledge

Hard to make and unappreciated, yet some of the most complex, hedonistic wines of the world. Are you a sweet fan or do you neglect the end of a meal with a shrug? How much do you know about the sweet wines of the world - find out...

Sweet Wine Quiz
From Sauternes to Rutherglen Muscat, how much do you know about the sweet wines of the world?  Let’s find out…

