Calling all Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, Diploma students, wine gurus and Decanter wine quiz loyalists. Have you been listening and learning during 2016? The Decanter team has sieved through all the quizzes during the year to look for the WORST answered questions. This list stacked up. And we've selected 20 questions from that list to create the fiendishly hard 2016 wine quiz. Ready to test you knowledge...?



