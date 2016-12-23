Calling all Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, Diploma students, wine gurus and Decanter wine quiz loyalists. Have you been listening and learning during 2016? The Decanter team has sieved through all the quizzes during the year to look for the WORST answered questions. This list stacked up. And we've selected 20 questions from that list to create the fiendishly hard 2016 wine quiz. Ready to test you knowledge...?
The Decanter.com fiendishly hard 2016 wine quiz – test your knowledge
Did you know that below 10°C it is too cold for a vine’s cells to function? Only 30% of people who took the quiz with this question did.
Christmas Wine Quiz – test your knowledge
The Decanter.com Christmas Wine Quiz – test your knowledge See more Decanter.com wine quizzes
Port Quiz – test your knowledge
Do you know your ruby from your tawny?...
Festive Fizz Quiz – test your knowledge
The Decanter.com Festive Fizz Quiz – test your knowledge See more Decanter.com wine quizzes
‘What grape am I?’ quiz – test your knowledge
Decanter.com's wine grape personality test...