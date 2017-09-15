The ‘what wine’ quiz – Test your knowledge

Are you a specialist or a generalist? Know everything about Bordeaux but nothing about any other region? Or do you glide between grapes and regions with effortless style? Take this week's Decanter.com quiz to find out...

TAGS:

Test your wine world aficionado skills.

Scroll down to take the Decanter.com ‘What Wine…’ quiz

 

More Decanter.com wine quizzes: