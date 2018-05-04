Jane Anson meets and tastes with Denis Durantou, owner and winemaker at star Pomerol estate Château L’Eglise Clinet, plus Les Cruzelles in Lalande-de-Pomerol and Montlandrie in Côtes de Castillon.



Read Jane's interview, published in Decanter magazine's June 2018 issue, plus new tasting notes only available to Premium members.





There aren’t many Bordeaux châteaux that are still flying the flag for a low-key entrance, but it comes as no surprise that Château L’Eglise Clinet is one of them.

The rusted sign, barely readable unless you are right in front of it, signals that this is Denis Durantou land, where he writes his own rules, both stubbornly under the radar and supremely confident.

Scroll down to see the tasting notes

Jane Anson is a Decanter contributing editor, Bordeaux correspondent and author of the book Bordeaux Legends