Always a man on a mission, this son of Bordeaux broke free of familial ties and went on to establish a new benchmark for quality in rosé wines in the southeast of France. Jane Anson reports after her latest visit to Château d’Esclans in Provence.
The Decanter interview: Sacha Lichine
Sacha Lichine at a glance
Born 1960 in Margaux as Alexis André Serge Lichine to parents Alexis Lichine and Gisèle Edenbourgh – their second child, after his sister Alexandra
Education Lycée Française, New York;Boston University (though he didn’t graduate: ‘I went to one university with one teacher, Alexis Lichine, and one pupil…me’)
Career Ran Château Prieuré-Lichine from the late 1980s to 1999, working on his own after his father Alexis’ death in 1989. Bought Château d’Esclans in 2006 for €13 million
Family Married to Mathilde Lichine, five children
Hobbies Sailing his boat Snapper, which is moored in St-Tropez; collecting wine-related art