Top multi-vintage blends: Wines of many years

Multi-vintage blends may sound like a novel idea, but they’re part of a long tradition. What’s more, says Anthony Rose, they offer creative freedom for innovative winemakers...

Where would wine be without its vintages?

The concept of vintage is so ingrained in our psyche that the very name itself has become an all-singing, all-dancing descriptor for products as diverse as cars, watches, dresses and even football.

Vintage is a great hook: the key to the values of fine wines in the marketplace, the cheat’s guide to wine, a vertical stroll through the back pages of fine wine. Without vintages, there would be no vertical tastings, no heated debates about the weather and no guessing the-year-games in blind tastings.

So is wine without a vintage a lost soul?

Anthony Rose is the wine correspondent for the Independent and i newspapers, and the DWWA Regional co-Chair for Australia.