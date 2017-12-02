The 75 most exciting wines of 2017

Decanter experts around the world named the five bottles under £55 that had impressed them most this year. After tasting and rating the 173 nominated wines, assessing them on harmony, complexity and wow factor, our panel of three judges compiled the ultimate top 75 across all styles.



See them below and read Christelle Guibert's report on the results.

To finish the year in style, our ‘stellar buys of the year’ is back by popular demand. The equivalent tasting last year was so memorable we decided to follow the same format, asking our contributors, DWWA Regional Chairs and several members of the Decanter editorial team to share with us the wines they have most enjoyed drinking during the last 12 months.

We stipulated a price limit of £55 per bottle, to ensure the list includes something delicious for every budget.

This tasting is a snapshot of the wines from around the world that our experts loved most.

The tasters: Oz Clarke, Christelle Guibert and Andy Howard MW

More wines from this tasting will appear on Decanter.com soon, but Premium members can get a preview of the top 75 below.