Andrew Jefford – ‘The wines didn’t open the door to the magical kingdom of Burgundy bliss’

Back in July 2017, I wrote that ‘my first ever truly successful red Burgundy purchase’ was Pierre Labet’s Beaune 1er Cru Coucherias 2012 (bought for €34 a bottle). Richard Jefferys of Weymouth expressed some surprise about this (‘Letters’, September 2017 issue), and wondered if I might like to explain myself. Fair enough, sir. Here’s the unvarnished truth about my Burgundy-buying, red and white.

 