Jane Anson’s top fine wines of 2017

See which wines tasted by Jane Anson in 2017 have made her end-of-year list.

Intro by Decanter.com staff

Jane Anson has had the slightly enviable task of tasting hundreds of good wines for Decanter in 2017, many of which have appeared in her award-winning weekly column on Decanter.com, in Decanter magazine and on the newly launched Premium service.

Below, we bring you Jane’s selection of her most memorable wines from the past 12 months. Premium members can see all of the tasting notes and ratings, but notes on several wines have also been made freely available.

Jane’s remit has included taking the reins for the entirety of Decanter’s Bordeaux en primeur coverage for the first time, plus tasting through historic Lynch-Bages vintages in which the 1961 wine was the youngest in the room. She has also published a book on organic and biodynamic wines.

Jane Anson’s most memorable fine wines of 2017

Stockist details provided for US and UK, where available.