Remember the name 'Arnione', says Aldo Fiordelli, who wonders whether the time has come for a new star in Bolgheri to join established names such as Sassicaia, Ornellaia, Tignanello and Masseto.
Founded 20 years ago this June, Campo alla Sughera is a boutique winery in Bolgheri exuding Italian grace underscored by a German sense of consistency. The owner is the Iphofen-based Knauf family, one of the world’s leading producers of ‘drywall’ building material.
Bolgheri is a quintessential Tuscan hamlet found at the end of a three mile long avenue lined with 2,400 cypress trees, those celebrated in the verses of Nobel prize-winning poet Giosuè Carducci.
For centuries, alabaster has been quarried in this part of Tuscany, and in 1998 the Knauf family were looking for a production plant for their plasterboard when Isabel Knauf discovered what she termed ‘a Mediterranean Bordeaux’.