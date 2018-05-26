Remember the name 'Arnione', says Aldo Fiordelli, who wonders whether the time has come for a new star in Bolgheri to join established names such as Sassicaia, Ornellaia, Tignanello and Masseto.

Founded 20 years ago this June, Campo alla Sughera is a boutique winery in Bolgheri exuding Italian grace underscored by a German sense of consistency. The owner is the Iphofen-based Knauf family, one of the world’s leading producers of ‘drywall’ building material.

Bolgheri is a quintessential Tuscan hamlet found at the end of a three mile long avenue lined with 2,400 cypress trees, those celebrated in the verses of Nobel prize-winning poet Giosuè Carducci.

For centuries, alabaster has been quarried in this part of Tuscany, and in 1998 the Knauf family were looking for a production plant for their plasterboard when Isabel Knauf discovered what she termed ‘a Mediterranean Bordeaux’.

Scroll down to see Aldo’s tasting notes and scores for seven vintages of Arnione

You may also like: