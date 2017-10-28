The Langton’s classification is arguably Australia’s best barometer of fine wine. Here, Sarah Ahmed picks her favourite wines from a tasting earlier this year.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Australia-based auction house Langton’s began championing Australia’s finest wines by creating, in effect, a more fluid equivalent of Bordeaux’s famed 1855 classification.

The Langton’s classification started in 1990 with only 39 wines, including just one ‘exceptional’ wine.

In 2010, that had grown to 123 wines, and today 21 wines are classed as ‘exceptional’, the highest tier in the system.

Names such as Henschke’s Hill of Grace and Penfolds Grange have been stalwarts, yet as Australia’s fine wine scene has grown and adapted more styles have been added.

Shiraz is an obvious winner with unmistakable style and power, while Cabernet from Coonawarra has also excelled.

Alongside these are several examples of distinct cooler Rieslings of the Clare Valley, classic Semillon from the Hunter and both Chardonnay and Cabernet from Margaret River, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Look out for more of those wines soon. But first…

Sarah Ahmed’s Top 40 from Langton’s

