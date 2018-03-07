Australian Riesling: Panel tasting results

Below, Anthony Rose looks at the varying styles of Aussie Riesling, and John Stimpfig comments on the results of this panel tasting. Decanter Premium members can read the full report and see all 133 wines...

Few countries outside Germany take Riesling quite as seriously as Australia, reports Anthony Rose.

Its history with the variety goes back to the first half of the 19th century, after the country’s first viticulturist, William Macarthur, travelled to the Rheingau to bring back Riesling cuttings.

Early Pewsey Vale Rieslings were described by Thomas Hardy as ‘fine, light, delicate… and nearer in type to the Rhine wines than any produced in the Colony’.

No Rhine River runs through South Australia’s Clare or Eden Valleys though, and the climate is relatively warm and dry by German standards, which makes the wines from these two valleys – the dominant terroirs for Riesling in Australia – an enigma.

