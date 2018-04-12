First impressions of Bordeaux 2017 barrel samples

Read Jane Anson's initial report on the key emerging characteristics of the Bordeaux 2017 vintage, and which areas look set to come out on top - currently available exclusively to Decanter Premium members.



So has Bordeaux 2017 given us the best ‘7 vintage’ wines since 1947? Well, based on the en primeur tastings, it’s not immediately obvious how to get the shape and feel of 2017, because there is no one style or character.

This was a difficult vintage for growers, and that is also true for tasters – not just those of us tasting en primeur right now, but for you guys when deciding what to buy.

Everybody has a different experience this year and even the official Bordeaux oenology report says it would be an ‘illusion’ to think it can cover each individual situation in its annual summing up.

This is a year to taste, to think about the wines, and to spend time over your choices, because this is the kind of vintage where you will find some over-performing wines that should price within the overall context of a ‘challenging year’.

