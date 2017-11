See which Bordeaux 2015 wine gets 100 points as Jane Anson reports on how classified wines from the Médoc 2015 vintage are looking in the bottle, 18 months after they were tasted en primeur.

Médoc 2015 classified wines at a glance Margaux is the Médoc wine of the vintage

More varied quality in the north of the region

If you’re looking at the market and prices, think about Bordeaux 2015 alongside 2014 and 2016 as a trilogy