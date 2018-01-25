See which St-Emilion and Pomerol wines scored at least 95 points as part of Jane Anson's Bordeaux 2015 in-bottle tasting series.

‘It’s an excellent Right Bank vintage,’ said James Lawther MW about Bordeaux 2015, when he tasted the wines en primeur for Decanter.com.

And, broadly speaking, this assessment has appeared to hold true.

While there were high scores for the Left Bank in 2015, particularly in Margaux, Jane Anson’s in-bottle tasting notes below reveal a greater number of Right Bank estates at the top end of the scoring spectrum.

‘On the Right Bank particularly, the in-bottle tasting may be the first chance to see final blends,’ added Anson.

Given the quality of the year, it is unsurprising that the very best wines spanning St-Emilion and Pomerol from the 2015 vintage should be able to age very well, as Anson states in several of her tasting notes below.

‘It’s going to last and last,’ Anson wrote of Château Lafleur 2015, while offering similar appraisal of L’Eglise Clinet, to pick just two of the highlights from Pomerol in the 2015 vintage.

Bordeaux Right Bank 2015: The top scorers in St-Emilion and Pomerol

