Jane Anson has re-tasted the Graves and Pessac-Léognan 2015 dry white wines in bottle, providing updated tasting notes and ratings exclusively for Decanter Premium members...

Introduction by Decanter editorial

Ripe fruit was a particular feature of several dry white wines from Graves and Pessac-Léognan in the Bordeaux 2015 vintage at the time of the en primeur tastings.

This was particularly apparent when compared to the 2014 vintage, which was marked by much higher acidity levels – so much so that several producers took the rare step of allowing malolactic fermentation on their Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon, in order to to soften the edges.

Jane Anson said after tasting Graves and Pessac 2015 dry whites en primeur:

‘They show clearly riper fruits than vintages such as 2013 or 2014, when acidities were high and the wines showed excellent ageing potential.’

There is a danger in Pessac that the dry whites could be overshadowed by the red 2015 vintage, but the best dry white wines wines should age well over the next decade, according to Anson, who re-tasted many of the wines for Decanter two years after the harvest.

