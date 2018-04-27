First taste: Chapoutier single vineyard wines 2017

Michel Chapoutier presented the 2017 vintage of his top single vineyard wines in central London, including some high quality samples from a Rhône growing season described by Chapoutier himself as ‘the seven plagues of Egypt’. See this report, with tasting notes, on the Rhône wines present, available exclusively to Premium members.

For over 15 years, Michel Chapoutier has come to London in the spring to host an exclusive tasting of the new vintage of his top single vineyard wines, known as the Sélections Parcellaires.

Chapoutier showcased his 2017s at the Tate Modern art gallery on a sunny 17 April. He presented wines from Alsace, Roussillon and Australia, but, as always, the Rhône stole the show.

Chapoutier described the extremely challenging Rhône growing season as ‘the seven plagues of Egypt’.